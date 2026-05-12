McAllen police search for suspects accused of armed robbery

Luis Armando Jasso (left) and Andoni Garcia (right). (Mugshots courtesy of the McAllen Police Department)

The McAllen Police Department is searching for two men accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint.

Police said 27-year-old Luis Armando Jasso and 30-year-old Andoni Garcia pointed a handgun at the victim and stole the victim's personal property.

The robbery occurred at an apartment building in the 2500 block of North McColl Road on May 4. Arrest warrants have been issued for Jasso and Garcia.

Jasso is described as 5'10" in height, approximately 195 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, and his last known address is in Pharr.

Garcia is described as 5'04" in height, approximately 130 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, and his last known address is in McAllen.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.