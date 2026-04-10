Bee swarm at Los Fresnos business safely removed

A swarm of bees caused a stir at a Los Fresnos business, but officials say the public was never in danger.

The bees were safely removed from Herm's Smokehouse at 32623 TX-100. The swarm had clustered in a tree near the property.

The swarm was removed and placed in a bucket along with the queen bee. The bucket will stay on-site to collect any remaining bees before being removed later.

Daniel Avila, owner of Herm's Smokehouse, said he first noticed the hive earlier this month.

"I said, ‘how bad can it be?’ And I came out here, and I saw thousands of bees," Avila said.

The American Honey Bee Protection Agency says swarms like this are common this time of year after recent showers.

"Rain to a bee is fuel. It makes every flower have nectar, which means they can survive and grow,” Walter Schumacher said. “So if there's room for them to grow, they're going to colonize and split to other areas."

Schumacher specializes in bee removal. He said bees are usually not aggressive when they don't have a home to defend.

"As long as they don't have a home, they don't put up a defense. They're defenseless, but I mean if you were to take a stick and whack them, then they'll fight you," Schumacher said.

If you see a swarm, keep your distance and leave them alone.

"There's one thing you should do. Shield your eyes because bees attack in a configuration periphery, so shield your eyes and walk quickly to a door," Schumacher said.

If you come across a beehive, always call a professional.

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