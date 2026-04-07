Pump Patrol: Tuesday, April 7, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
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Progreso creates planning and zoning board to manage city growth
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Progreso launches economic development corporation to attract business, support local growth
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New park coming to Harlingen
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McAllen Public Library launches Art Pathways Contest
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Cause of fire that destroyed Donna mobile home is undetermined, Hidalgo County...
Sports Video
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UTRGV Athletics introduces new Men's Basketball Head Coach Brandon Chambers
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UTRGV drops game two of the series against Northwestern State
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UTRGV names Brandon Chambers the new Men's Basketball Head Coach
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Weslaco East walks it off in the bottom of the 10th, Lady...
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HS Girls Soccer South Texas ISD tops Idea Elsa in the area...