Heavy rain cancels UTRGV's Monday baseball game

Photo credit: Victoria Alvarado/UTRGV Athletics

A UTRGV baseball game scheduled for Monday has been canceled after heavy rain on Sunday left the field at UTRGV Baseball Stadium unplayable, according to a news release.

The April 6 game was set to be a non-conference matchup between the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and Houston Christian University. It will not be rescheduled.

Fans who bought tickets for Monday's game can exchange them for any of UTRGV's final five regular season home games. That includes games April 18 and 19 against Southeastern Louisiana University and May 1 through May 3 against the University of the Incarnate Word.

Tickets can be exchanged at the box office. Fans can also contact Nick Swanson at 956-665-4205 or tickets@utrgv.edu.

UTRGV plays its next four games on the road. The team returns home April 17 through 19 for a three-game series against Southeastern.

Southeastern tied with UTRGV for the 2025 Southland Conference Championship. The April 17 game starts at 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast nationally on ESPNU.