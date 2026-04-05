Mission CISD elementary students plant trees in Alton park

Photo credit: Region One Education Service Center

Students from Mission CISD's Cantu Elementary School helped plant native trees at a park in Alton.

The students joined Region One Education Service Center and the city of Alton to plant trees on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, at Josefa Garcia Park.

The effort is part of a push to add more green spaces and shade in cities across the region, according to a news release.

Students and community members planted trees along the park's track, and Alton residents also took trees home to plant in their yards.

The tree planting is part of Region One ESC's Community Forestry initiative to help cities improve urban forestry practices and expand tree coverage.

The work is funded by a $1.1 million grant from the Texas A&M Forest Service Community Forestry Program, the release stated.

The grant supports hands-on training for municipal groundskeepers, and helps cities build sustainable forestry practices.

Region One ESC said residents can adopt a native tree during Edinburg's Cool City Celebration set for Saturday, April 11, 2026, at the Promenade Park Amphitheater.