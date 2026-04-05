McAllen High JROTC program keeps Honor Unit with Distinction status

Members of the McAllen High JROTC program stand at attention while undergoing inspection for the program's JROTC Program for Accreditation on March 25, 2026. Officials from Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio named the program an Honor Unit with Distinction. The designation is good for the next three years. Photo credit: McAllen ISD

The McAllen High School JROTC program will keep its Honor Unit with Distinction status after inspectors gave it a 99% score.

The distinction is good for the next three years, according to a news release from McAllen ISD.

Inspectors from Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio reviewed the Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps program on March 25, 2026.

"I am humbled and honored to report that your Bulldog Battalion has passed its triennial inspection with a 99%," McAllen High School Senior Army JROTC Instructor Lt. Col. Leonard Cianciotto said.

Honor Unit with Distinction is the highest rating an Army JROTC program can receive. It represents the top 10% to 15% of units nationwide.

Programs must score 95% or higher on the triennial JROTC Program of Accreditation inspection to earn the distinction, the news release added.

Units are evaluated every three years on cadet-led briefings, portfolios, drill, uniform appearance, cadet knowledge, and instructor compliance.

"I'm grateful for the support we enjoy here, especially to our wonderful counselors and administration who help sustain our efforts in helping young people achieve their potential," Cianciotto said.

In the statement, Cianciotto thanked fellow faculty, parents, and his assistant, Sergeant First Class Benito Contreras.

Cadets in these units wear a gold star on their uniform. Senior Army instructors from these units nominate qualified cadets for appointments to military service academies such as West Point, Annapolis, and the Air Force Academy.