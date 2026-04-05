McAllen High JROTC program keeps Honor Unit with Distinction status
The McAllen High School JROTC program will keep its Honor Unit with Distinction status after inspectors gave it a 99% score.
The distinction is good for the next three years, according to a news release from McAllen ISD.
Inspectors from Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio reviewed the Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps program on March 25, 2026.
"I am humbled and honored to report that your Bulldog Battalion has passed its triennial inspection with a 99%," McAllen High School Senior Army JROTC Instructor Lt. Col. Leonard Cianciotto said.
Honor Unit with Distinction is the highest rating an Army JROTC program can receive. It represents the top 10% to 15% of units nationwide.
Programs must score 95% or higher on the triennial JROTC Program of Accreditation inspection to earn the distinction, the news release added.
Units are evaluated every three years on cadet-led briefings, portfolios, drill, uniform appearance, cadet knowledge, and instructor compliance.
"I'm grateful for the support we enjoy here, especially to our wonderful counselors and administration who help sustain our efforts in helping young people achieve their potential," Cianciotto said.
In the statement, Cianciotto thanked fellow faculty, parents, and his assistant, Sergeant First Class Benito Contreras.
Cadets in these units wear a gold star on their uniform. Senior Army instructors from these units nominate qualified cadets for appointments to military service academies such as West Point, Annapolis, and the Air Force Academy.
More News
News Video
-
Donna family of 6 lose their house in trailer home fire
-
Juvenile identified as driver in human smuggling chase that ended near Alamo...
-
Rain threatens Easter egg sales across Hidalgo County as vendors take precautions
-
South Texas Health System donates defibrillators to Valley Boys and Girls Clubs
-
Cameron County crews ready to deploy pumps if Easter storms bring flooding
Sports Video
-
UTRGV drops game two of the series against Northwestern State
-
UTRGV names Brandon Chambers the new Men's Basketball Head Coach
-
Weslaco East walks it off in the bottom of the 10th, Lady...
-
HS Girls Soccer South Texas ISD tops Idea Elsa in the area...
-
Playmaker: Christian Torres led the Juarez-Lincoln soccer team to the Regional Semifinals...