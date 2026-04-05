Juvenile identified as driver in human smuggling chase that ended near Alamo Flea Market

A juvenile was identified as the driver who led Border Patrol agents on a chase that ended with seven people in custody near the Alamo Flea Market on Thursday, according to a source close to the investigation.

The incident is being investigated as a human smuggling case, the source said.

The chase started near Military Highway and Veterans Boulevard in the Pharr area after agents tried to stop a suspicious vehicle. The driver refused to pull over and led agents on a pursuit that spanned about 10 miles.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 7 in custody following human smuggling chase that ended near Alamo Flea Market

The vehicle eventually stopped near the Alamo Flea Market, where the driver and six passengers got out and were arrested.

Air support and ground agents responded to the scene.

The juvenile is not facing federal charges but was referred to the custody of the Texas Department of Public Safety to face state charges, the source said.

Channel 5 News reached out to the Texas Department of Public Safety for more information. The department has yet to respond as of Sunday.