7 in custody following human smuggling chase that ended near Alamo Flea Market
Seven people were taken into custody Thursday morning following a chase that ended near the Alamo Flea Market, according to sources close to the investigation.
The chase began after Border Patrol agents attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle near Military and Veterans Boulevard. The vehicle fled the scene but eventually stopped near the Alamo Flea Market, where the occupants bailed out.
The driver and six passengers were taken into custody, and the incident is being investigated as a human smuggling case, the source said.
Air support also responded to the scene.
Additional details were not provided.
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