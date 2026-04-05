Man hospitalized following Harlingen shooting

KRGV file photo

An unidentified 36-year-old man remains hospitalized after he was shot on Wednesday night, according to the Harlingen Police Department.

The shooting happened at around 8:43 p.m. in the area of Jackson Street. Harlingen police officers and personnel with the local fire department located the man and provided medical assistance.

The man was transported to a hospital where, as of Thursday morning, he remains in stable condition and is expected to recover.

The shooting is under investigation.