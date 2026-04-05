Man hospitalized following Harlingen shooting
An unidentified 36-year-old man remains hospitalized after he was shot on Wednesday night, according to the Harlingen Police Department.
The shooting happened at around 8:43 p.m. in the area of Jackson Street. Harlingen police officers and personnel with the local fire department located the man and provided medical assistance.
The man was transported to a hospital where, as of Thursday morning, he remains in stable condition and is expected to recover.
The shooting is under investigation.
More News
News Video
-
Donna family of 6 lose their house in trailer home fire
-
Juvenile identified as driver in human smuggling chase that ended near Alamo...
-
Rain threatens Easter egg sales across Hidalgo County as vendors take precautions
-
South Texas Health System donates defibrillators to Valley Boys and Girls Clubs
-
Cameron County crews ready to deploy pumps if Easter storms bring flooding
Sports Video
-
UTRGV drops game two of the series against Northwestern State
-
UTRGV names Brandon Chambers the new Men's Basketball Head Coach
-
Weslaco East walks it off in the bottom of the 10th, Lady...
-
HS Girls Soccer South Texas ISD tops Idea Elsa in the area...
-
Playmaker: Christian Torres led the Juarez-Lincoln soccer team to the Regional Semifinals...