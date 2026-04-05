Mercedes secures $19 million for water system upgrades, treatment plant repairs
The Texas Water Development Board approved $19 million to help the city of Mercedes upgrade its water system, according to a news release.
The money will pay for upgrades at the water treatment plant. Workers will install a multi-disc screw press, an in-line groundwater well filtration system, and a backup generator. They'll also upgrade raw water intake screens and backwash pumps and build a sludge thickener clarifier.
The project includes repairs to the catwalk and surface work on three clearwells at the plant, the news release stated.
The funding includes $11.7 million in low-interest financing and $7.2 million in principal forgiveness through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.
The city is expected to save about $2.4 million over the life of the loan by using the program.
Crews will also fix the city's elevated storage tank with structural repairs, recoating and upgraded aircraft warning lights.
The city will also replace over 7,000 feet of aging waterlines and add 2,000 feet of new distribution lines.
The upgrades are designed to improve system reliability, reduce water loss and support future growth, the news release stated.
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