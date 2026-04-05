Mission launches paid internship program for high school and college students

A new paid internship program is now available for young adults in Mission through the Mission Economic Development Corporation's Mission Ready program.

The program offers a six-week summer internship with local businesses to 15 high school and college students between the ages of 16 and 22. Participants will earn $20 an hour for up to 20 hours a week.

The EDC is investing $36,000 to support the program.

"A program like this is very necessary because we understood that there's a gap from students graduating from college and not having the needed experience and skills to go directly into the workforce," Program Director Brianna Casares said.

Maria Cano, a student at Veterans Memorial High School, applied for the program. She said finding an internship has been difficult.

Cano is a first-generation student who has had to navigate these challenges largely on her own. She said her mother has been her guiding light, inspiring her to pursue opportunities she didn't have.

Cano is passionate about the beauty industry and dreams of owning her own business. But financial pressures at home have made chasing her dreams even harder.

"Financial issues were definitely a problem," Cano said. "It taught me how to be grateful for what you have and work harder."

Cano said the opportunity is more than just a paycheck. It's a chance to gain experience.

"[It] gives me a sense of responsibility," Cano said. "It would make me want to wake up and be better... school teaches me a lot already, but I think being exposed to the workforce and being around people that have worked in the same positions [would help.]"

Applications for Mission Ready are open now and close at the end of May 2026.

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