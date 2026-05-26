Pedestrian dies after being struck by SUV involved in rollover crash near Sebastian

The pedestrian struck by an SUV following a May 23 vehicle crash near Sebastian has died, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez.

Sgt. Hernandez said the pedestrian was identified as 33-year-old Juan Hernandez of Lyford. He was taken to Valley Baptist Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

RELATED STORY: DPS investigates crash in Sebastian that caused SUV to leave roadway, strike pedestrian

As previously reported, a black Nissan Altima and a Chevrolet Suburban towing a Honda Pilot were traveling southbound on Interstate Highway 69E. Traffic was slow due to a rollover accident that was blocking traffic lanes.

The Chevrolet attempted to slow down when it lost control and collided with the Altima, according to Sgt. Hernandez. The Chevrolet veered off the roadway and struck Juan, who was standing in a ditch.

The crash remains under investigation.