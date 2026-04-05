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Brownsville Veterans and Palmview soccer eliminated in regional final

Brownsville Veterans and Palmview soccer eliminated in regional final
4 days 21 hours 39 minutes ago Tuesday, March 31 2026 Mar 31, 2026 March 31, 2026 11:00 PM March 31, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

RGV SOCCER PLAYOFFS

BOYS REGIONAL FINAL

Palmview 0, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 1

Brownsville Veterans 0, Austin Vandegrift 3

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