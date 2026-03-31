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Tuesday, March 31, 2026: Stray shower, temps in the 80s

Tuesday, March 31, 2026: Stray shower, temps in the 80s
1 hour 56 minutes 2 seconds ago Tuesday, March 31 2026 Mar 31, 2026 March 31, 2026 7:42 AM March 31, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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