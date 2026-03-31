Palmview and Brownsville Veterans set to represent the RGV in boys soccer regional finals

The Rio Grande Valley will be well represented in the regional final of the UIL boys soccer playoffs. Palmview and Brownsville Veterans are set to take the field with a trip to the state semifinals on the line.

Palmview enters the matchup amidst a historic season for the program. In the previous round, the Lobos secured a 1-0 victory thanks to a header on the 73rd minute from Fabian Montalvo. The late-game heroics not only sealed the win but also sent Palmview to the Elite Eight for the first time in school history.

The Lobos opponent, Vandegrift, heads into the regional final as defending state champions. Last season, the Vipers beat Mesquite 3-1 in the 6A - Division 2 state championship game. Flash forward to this year, and they’re looking to eliminate an RGV team for the second straight week after defeating Edinburg North 1-0 in the regional semifinal.

Brownsville Veterans Memorial is also coming off an intense battle. The Chargers advanced after a penalty shootout, defeating San Antonio Brandeis 3-2. The win marks the program’s return to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2019 where the matchup against the San Antonio Southwest Legacy Titans awaits.

The Titans defeated Flour Bluff in their previous game by a score of 1-0 in overtime, thanks to an OT goal by Cristian Ovalle that punched their tickets to the regional final.

The last time any boys soccer team from the RGV played in a state semifinal in the UIL playoffs was in 2023. Sharyland and Hidalgo both competed in that round, with Hidalgo going on to win the state title. The Progreso Red Ants advanced to the state semifinal last year, but were forced to forfeit prior to the match beginning due to an ineligible player.

The Palmview Lobos will kick things off at 7:00 p.m. against San Antonio Southwest Legacy in Laredo. Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers will take on Austin Vandegrift at 7:30 p.m in Victoria.