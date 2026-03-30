UTRGV Athletics Class of 2026 Hall of Fame induction ceremony

UTRGV Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2026

1995 Women's Sun Belt Conference Cross Country Champions, Sofia De Alva, Women's Basketball, 1982-86

First player in program history to reach double-figures in assists. Doug Erickson, Men's Track & Field/Cross Country 1985-86

holds the program record for the three-mile race with a time of 15:01.00.

Omar Ortiz, Baseball, 1997-99 Only first round MLB Draft Pick in program history 29th overall by San Diego Padres in 1999.

Dr. Frederick (Ted) & Catharyn von Ende, UTRGV Professor Emeritus Hall of Honor Super Fans.