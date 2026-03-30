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UTRGV Athletics Class of 2026 Hall of Fame induction ceremony

UTRGV Athletics Class of 2026 Hall of Fame induction ceremony
5 hours 40 minutes 19 seconds ago Sunday, March 29 2026 Mar 29, 2026 March 29, 2026 10:49 PM March 29, 2026 in Sports

UTRGV Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2026

 

1995 Women's Sun Belt Conference Cross Country Champions, Sofia De Alva, Women's Basketball, 1982-86

 

First player in program history to reach double-figures in assists. Doug Erickson, Men's Track & Field/Cross Country 1985-86

 

holds the program record for the three-mile race with a time of 15:01.00. 

 

Omar Ortiz, Baseball, 1997-99 Only first round MLB Draft Pick in program history 29th overall by San Diego Padres in 1999.   

 

Dr. Frederick (Ted) & Catharyn von Ende, UTRGV Professor Emeritus Hall of Honor Super Fans.

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