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$3 million in upgrades coming to beach access at South Padre Island

$3 million in upgrades coming to beach access at South Padre Island
5 hours 47 minutes 28 seconds ago Saturday, March 28 2026 Mar 28, 2026 March 28, 2026 1:19 PM March 28, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

Cameron County is set to spend $3 million on upgrading Beach Access #5.

County officials are waiting on the building permit. Once approved, beachgoers should expect to see better restrooms, new changing stations, and resurfaced parking.

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