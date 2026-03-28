Weslaco's Joseph Leal signs with Schreiner football
Weslaco's Joseph Leal signed to continue playing football at Schreiner University on Friday afternoon.
The Panthers star was named the District 31-6A Offensive MVP for his performance during the 2025 high school football season. He was also awarded a first-team All-District selection.
"I'm pretty excited," Leal said about committing to Schreiner. "I've been looking forward to this day since I was a freshmen coming into this campus. I knew I wanted to play at the next level, so it feels good to be at this level now."
Schreiner football finished with a 5-1 record last season in the first season with football back at the school since the 1950s.
"I took a visit and the campus was perfect," Leal added. "The coaches were awesome. I fell in love with the campus."
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