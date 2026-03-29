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March Flood — One Year Later: What we've learned

March Flood — One Year Later: What we've learned
1 day 7 hours 38 minutes ago Friday, March 27 2026 Mar 27, 2026 March 27, 2026 10:40 PM March 27, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

Channel 5 News Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith discusses the March 27, 2025, storm that brought a historic amount of flooding across the Rio Grande Valley.

Some places saw as much as 20 inches of rain within a few hours, exceeding the forecast.

Watch the video above for the full story.

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