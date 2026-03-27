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McHi girls soccer & Juarez-Lincoln boys soccer eliminated in regional semifinal

McHi girls soccer & Juarez-Lincoln boys soccer eliminated in regional semifinal
4 hours 11 minutes 28 seconds ago Thursday, March 26 2026 Mar 26, 2026 March 26, 2026 11:08 PM March 26, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

Highlights and postgame from the McAllen High girls soccer and Juarez-Lincoln boys soccer regional semifinal matchups.

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