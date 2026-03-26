UTRGV baseball returns to Edinburg this Friday after three-week road trip

After an extended stretch away from home, the UTRGV Vaqueros baseball team is set to return to the Rio Grande Valley this weekend for a highly anticipated South Texas Showdown against Texas A&M - Corpus Christi.

The Vaqueros enter the series with some momentum in conference play after securing two conference series sweeps against Nicholls and Houston Christian on the road. Heading into this weekend, UTRGV (8-4 in conference play) is tied for first place in the Southland with Northwestern State and Lamar as they look to take sole possession of the number one seed for the time being.

“It starts with taking care of our bodies, eating right, getting home cooked meals, doing ice baths and just taking it one game at a time,” UTRGV first baseman Armani Raygoza said when asked about the advantage of being back home. “I know Corpus has a really good Friday night guy and we’re gonna have to prepare for him.”

The three game series for UTRGV will start on Friday at 7:00 p.m. and stretch into Sunday. Friday will feature a special moment for the Vaqueros as the 2026 UTRGV Hall of Fame and Hall of Honor induction class will be recognized and throw the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game.