Los Fresnos athletes sign letters of intent to play college soccer and golf
In Los Fresnos, a trio of signings for the Falcons athletic department.
Madyson Harris, a former All-District selection, signed to play girls soccer at Hill College.
Felix Levi Bennett and Avy Martinez both signed to play in golf, with Bennett committing to Concordia University and Martinez signing with Macalester College.
"I'm just really glad that I'm continuing my goal as is following my steps into soccer. It's very heartwarming cause I've worked so hard and I'm just ready to play at Hill," said Harris.
Felix Bennett and Avy Martinez both were named Freshman of the Year in golf during their time at Los Fresnos and went on to win District MVP awards throughout their high school careers.
"It's amazing, it's a dream come true, you know I worked hard for this, every single day I put in the hours I put it the effort and to see it become a reality is just amazing," said Bennett.
More News
News Video
-
Edinburg police arrest seven men in undercover child sex sting operation
-
Edinburg Vela head football coach suspended
-
New amenities unveiled at Yturria Brush Tract in Hidalgo County
-
Raymondville installs speed bumps near schools following safety concerns
-
'We have enough:' Mission puts temporary hold on new car washes
Sports Video
-
Vipers secure big win over Memphis to inch closer to securing home...
-
McHi girls soccer & Juarez-Lincoln boys soccer eliminated in regional semifinal
-
UTRGV football drops to five home games in 2026 after schedule change
-
Playmaker: Andrea Ortiz looks to lead the Lady Panthers on one final...
-
Los Fresnos athletes sign letters of intent to play college soccer and...