Los Fresnos athletes sign letters of intent to play college soccer and golf

In Los Fresnos, a trio of signings for the Falcons athletic department.

Madyson Harris, a former All-District selection, signed to play girls soccer at Hill College.

Felix Levi Bennett and Avy Martinez both signed to play in golf, with Bennett committing to Concordia University and Martinez signing with Macalester College.

"I'm just really glad that I'm continuing my goal as is following my steps into soccer. It's very heartwarming cause I've worked so hard and I'm just ready to play at Hill," said Harris.

Felix Bennett and Avy Martinez both were named Freshman of the Year in golf during their time at Los Fresnos and went on to win District MVP awards throughout their high school careers.

"It's amazing, it's a dream come true, you know I worked hard for this, every single day I put in the hours I put it the effort and to see it become a reality is just amazing," said Bennett.