Playmaker: Andrea Ortiz looks to lead the Lady Panthers on one final incredible run

Most athletes dream of the bases-loaded, final at-bat movie moment. In 2024, Weslaco’s Andrea Ortiz lived it. Her championship-winning grand slam shocked the state.

“She had been in a little bit of a slump. but then that day, she was making a lot of contact, you know, just fouling most of the some of the pitches. So just let them all go a little deeper on you,” said Weslaco softball head coach Mario Rodriguez. “You could tell she was locked in with the way she was responding to me in a deep voice telling me, I got this coach, I got this.”

“Now to look back, It's kind of crazy. It's so surreal,” said Andrea Ortiz. “You kind of forget everything that happened is just like a dream. But in the moment, it was just like, you kind of don't realize the gravity of the moment until you're there. It's like, wow, we won state on a walk off grand slam and I hit. It's just kind of crazy to think about now because I was so young.”

For the city of Weslaco, Andrea Ortiz represents more than just a batting average or a trophy. She showed an entire region that miracles are earned one swing at a time.

“I mean, that's all you can wish for as a high school athlete. It's like the standard, I it's like something you dream of, you never really achieve, especially here in the valley it's kind of hard to get. It's something really unheard of but I'm really proud and I'm grateful that I've been able to experience that, "Ortiz said.

How can a moment like that as a sophomore be topped? With two seasons left, it can be tough to follow such a historic moment for a young softball star.

“Last year was a little bit more difficult. Obviously trying to live up to everybody else's expectations. But the only people that we care about are the only people that are in this field, as far as their critics or their opinions about us, are just the people that are here” Rodriguez stated.

Ortiz solidified her future by signing her national letter of intent to play division one softball at the University of Incarnate Word in San Antonio. Now in her final season as a lady panther, this senior group of state champs are looking to roll it back.

“We've been with each other since we were freshmen. All of us pretty much know everything about each other, and we’re the best of friends. Everything we do is together. So it's really amazing to be able to finish this last season with them. We're hoping to finish it off and on a bang,” Ortiz said.

No matter what happens this spring, there’s no question that Ortiz will go down in history as one of the greatest Weslaco athletes of all-time. The image of her rounding third base will not only live on in the Weslaco high hallways and the Rio Grande Valley sports museums, but also in the hearts of those cheering on the lady panthers each and every game day.

CHANNEL 5 SPORTS is highlighting high school senior athletes on our Playmaker of the Week segment every Wednesday on CHANNEL 5 NEWS at 10.