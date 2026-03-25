Elsa approves $26,000 soccer field at Mario Leal Park for youth teams

A new soccer field is coming to Mario Leal Park in Elsa. The city is building a multi-purpose field that will give youth sports teams a safe place to practice and play.

The field will sit next to the park's baseball field. Work is expected to begin next week and could be completed by May 2026.

"This was something that's needed. There are a lot of people fighting for fields and this is just another opportunity to bring the youngest kids out here and give them an opportunity," Elsa Mayor Alonzo 'Al' Perez said.

For nearly two decades, Richard Martinez has coached the "Little Jackets" youth football team. He said finding safe places to practice has been a challenge.

"We're practicing at the industrial park; we have a street right close to us where we're practicing. We have 18-wheelers parked there next to us," Martinez said. "It's not safe for our kids."

Martinez said safety is a must when it comes to his team.

"We just have to make sure it's safe for our kids wherever we do practice," he said.

Despite the challenges, Martinez said his motivation remains strong.

"Seeing kids every day, you know, going out there instead of being at home playing video games, not doing anything. You get the parents involved, you get the kids involved, you get them out of the house," Martinez said.

The city is paying for the $26,000 project through a Community Development Block Grant program.

Martinez said the new field will help teams like the "Little Jackets" continue to grow.

"We have a lot of parents that are excited," Martinez said.

Watch the video above for the full story.