Cleanup underway for invasive plant species at San Benito resaca trail

An invasive plant is taking over parts of a resaca in San Benito, and crews are now working to remove it.

Water hyacinths have spread across parts of the Heavin Resaca Trail, forming thick mats on the surface of the water. The plants make their way from the Rio Grande into the Cameron County Irrigation District No. 2's canal system before collecting in the resaca.

The plants can restrict water flow and clog drains, gates and other infrastructure.

"Once it plugs up the waterway, it can inhibit the water flow. It can actually choke out the amount of oxygen that's in the water that eventually can lead to maybe affecting the fish or the wildlife," Cameron County Irrigation District No. 2 General Manager Ben Escobar said.

Escobar said the plant is scattered throughout the district.

"Any of our main canals that consistently move water from the river tend to have a buildup of it," Escobar said.

San Benito resident Christian Gomez said the plant's growth is hard to miss.

"I've seen them pretty much here all my life, and I would say that they're not good for the environment because mainly they collect a lot of trash, and they just don't make the park look good," Gomez said.

The cleanup started earlier this week and is expected to continue for the next three to four weeks.

The district is also looking at ways to stop the plants before they enter the canal system.

"At the river at our main intake channel, we actually have cables and buoys that are supposed to stop a lot of this from coming into our pump house to begin with," Escobar said. "We're finding in a large rain event it pushes over those buoys; we're going to have to get creative to create another net structure to stop it from coming in to begin with."

Trail user Gilbert Jaramillo said he wants to see the resaca restored.

"I want it back to its beauty, you know. It's nice. It's nice walking around here. Look at the water and feeling the breeze with it," Jaramillo said.

Because of the plant removal, some parts of the trail may be closed at times. Trail users are asked to stay clear while heavy machinery is in use.

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