Brownsville hosting free World Cup watch party

Brownsville is getting ready to host a World Cup watch party at Linear Park.

The free event is set for Friday at 7 p.m., with the game kicking off at 8 p.m. Around 200 soccer fans are expected to watch Team USA take on Paraguay on a giant screen.

Three restaurants will set up food trucks at the park. Fifteen vendors are also locked in for the event.

Jolie Petite General Manager Sandra Torres said her restaurant is taking part in the watch party.

"Obviously it helps boost our sales, but it also gets the word out of Jolie Petite," Torres said.

Torres said the watch party is about more than just sales.

"Not only is it great for exposure, but also to connect with guests with new people that have never known that we are here and to see our regulars also," Torres said.

The stage at Linear Park will be transformed by Friday, Visit Brownsville Assistant Director Malinalli Montesam said.

"The big screen is a 20-foot by 13-foot screen. It's huge. It gives you that sense of being in the movies. You will be surrounded by your family," Montesam said.

Montesam said the event is about bringing the community together.

"We hope and are excited to see the community together celebrate once every four years. It's just exciting to see how the community has grown," Montesam said.

Torres said her staff is busy prepping ahead of game day.

"We hope we sell out of our pastries. We always do very well, and that's our goal, but as long as we make some type of sale, it's great for us either way," Torres said.

Fans are asked to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. FIFA merchandise will also be given away at the event.

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