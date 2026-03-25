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Wednesday, March 25, 2025: Breezy and warm with highs in the 90s

Wednesday, March 25, 2025: Breezy and warm with highs in the 90s
6 hours 15 minutes 21 seconds ago Wednesday, March 25 2026 Mar 25, 2026 March 25, 2026 10:29 AM March 25, 2026 in Weather
Source: KRGV

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