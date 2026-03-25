Wednesday, March 25, 2025: Breezy and warm with highs in the 90s
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More News
News Video
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PSJA ISD Trustee Diana Y. Serna resigns due to health concerns
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Major crash closes Monte Cristo Road and FM 1015 intersection in Edcouch
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San Benito CISD restarts construction on performing arts center after years of...
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French auto parts maker Valeo announces $225 million manufacturing plant in McAllen
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Proposed Rio Grande LNG expansion project draws mixed reactions from Port Isabel...
Sports Video
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RGV high school soccer area round playoff scores and highlights
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Brownsville Hanna's Alik Garza signs to play college football
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UTRGV football returns to spring practice following spring break
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UTRGV's Armani Raygoza named SLC Hitter of the Week
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Juarez-Lincoln soccer takes down Pioneer to advance to regional semifinal