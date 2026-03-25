San Benito looking to improve city parks and trails

San Benito unveiled a plan to improve parks and trails throughout the city.

Residents want to see new improvements at the parks. Manuel Garcia, a San Benito resident, said the city used to have a swimming pool at Stookey Park but it was removed.

"Where do the kids go?" Manuel Garcia said.

Liz Chavez, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club in San Benito, said the city is behind on park amenities. She wants to see new splash pads added.

"Anything that we can give our kids in terms of somewhere to cool off," Chavez said. "Unfortunately, we take our kids to Harlingen because we don't have aquatic facilities in San Benito to cool off yet."

Garcia wants to see new shade, benches and canopies at the parks. He also wants a new swimming pool.

"First of all, the swimming pools are something really nice. They have the money," Manuel Garcia said. "Imagine these are the taxes we pay for the city. There has been nothing done for the kids."

San Benito recently finalized its parks comprehensive plan. The city added new restrooms at Landrum Park as part of its plan, and is planning to add new parking spaces at Heavin Park.

"We did place a restroom there because those were the things people said [were needed]," San Benito spokesperson Cristina Garcia said. "They used to go to the neighbors to ask to use the restroom. We are also adding parking here because this is one of our big parks."

San Benito is also looking to add new splash pads at city parks. The city also plans to improve its baseball field, expand walking trails and add new playground sets.

The city is currently working on improvements at the Wetland Park and is seeking to secure funding to do so.

"Right now, we are waiting for those grant funds to be allocated and we will eventually let people know when we start on those projects," Cristina Garcia said. "Things like that do take some time, it takes planning and money."

Manuel Garcia said the park improvements are important for his grandkids for the years to come.

“That's the future of our generation. My grandkids, my kids that are here and other people's grandkids and kids that are coming up," Manuel Garcia said.

San Benito is planning to start the new projects in late 2026.

Watch the video above for the full story.