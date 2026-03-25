San Benito CISD restarts construction on performing arts center after years of delays

A performing arts center is finally taking shape at San Benito CISD after years of delays.

Voters approved a $40 million bond in 2018 to fund the project at Veterans Memorial High School. The bond also covered an indoor athletic building and a natatorium. The athletic building was completed the same year the bond passed.

Construction on the performing arts center stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation, district officials said.

District leaders say the facility will be open to the entire San Benito community.

"There's not a place where people can see plays and things like that, so we're opening our doors to the public and seeing what partnerships we can also do with the city," San Benito CISD Superintendent Fred Perez said.

The auditorium will seat about 900 people and include updated lighting and sound systems.

Once the auditorium is complete, construction on the natatorium will begin. The entire project remains funded through the 2018 bond.

The performing arts center is expected to open by 2028.

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