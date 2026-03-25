Proposed Rio Grande LNG expansion project draws mixed reactions from Port Isabel residents

Rio Grande LNG wants to build a sixth facility along Highway 48 in Cameron County and add a marine jetty for ships to dock.

Community members voiced concerns about the expansion during a meeting with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission held on Tuesday, March 24, in Port Isabel.

"It's been a complete rip-off of the beauty when commuting on the road. It's basically been a hostile takeover by LNG," Port Isabel resident Chris Akana said.



Photo credit: U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

Akana opposes the project. He said his main concerns are environmental health and safety.

"The birds, the animals, the coyotes, the dolphins, they need their lands back," Akana said.

The proposed facility would turn gas into liquified natural gas ready for export. The marine jetty would provide another location for ships to dock.

Five other facilities are currently under construction.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission says the Rio Grande LNG project produces about 6 million tons of liquefied natural gas a year.

Rio Grande LNG is in the pre-filing process with the federal commission. The company plans to file its full application in mid-2026.

Once that happens, an environmental analysis will be done.

"We would determine the level of impact to the resources, which determines if it is an environmental assessment or environmental impact statement," FERC Project Manager Pamela Willis said.

In a statement to Channel 5 News, Rio Grande LNG said it's committed to helping with economic growth by creating jobs. The company said approximately 74% of the 5,500 workers at Rio Grande LNG are local to the Rio Grande Valley.

See the statement in full below:

"We are proud to be a part of the Rio Grande Valley. We are committed to driving economic growth across South Texas by creating thousands of jobs, investing millions into the local supply chain, supporting education systems, and regularly engaging with residents and local stakeholders. Today, approximately 74% of the 5,500 workers at Rio Grande LNG are local to the RGV. And since 2023, we have supported more than 60 local community organizations and engaged nearly 190 local RGV businesses in the Rio Grande LNG supply chain."

Port Isabel resident Amado Vasquez supports the project because of the job opportunities it creates.

"We need two or three jobs to just live comfortably, and the project will make more jobs for people we can't stop. We need to keep growing because if not, we will be left behind," Vasquez said.

Members of the public can comment on the proposal in person Wednesday, March 25, at the Port Isabel Event Center from 5 to 7 p.m. You also have until April 8 to submit a written comment.

Click here for details on how to submit comments online.

Watch the video above for the full story.