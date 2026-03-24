Cameron County considers tax break for AI shipbuilding project at Port of Brownsville

Cameron County is considering a tax break for a technology company that wants to build military and commercial ships at the Port of Brownsville.

Saronic Technologies is looking at the port as a possible site for a new shipyard. The company is also considering other locations in Texas and Virginia.

"We still need to iron out a few of the details. We think that this is something that will be a win-win for everybody involved," Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño said.

The company focuses on creating AI-driven, autonomous surface vessels, or self-directed ships, for possible naval warfare.

Saronic Technologies is asking the county for a tax abatement, which would reduce property taxes to zero.

The county was scheduled to hold a public meeting on Tuesday to discuss the proposal but rescheduled it for June 2, 2026.

Most people who showed up to speak were against the idea.

"It's not healthy for the commissioners and the judge to keep making decisions on tax abatements for these multimillion-dollar industries; there's no job security," Lupita Sanchez, the executive director of Border Workers United, said.

"As we've seen with SpaceX, this is a pattern where we give up resources and we sacrifice the short term for these supposed promises of long-term development," Etienne Rosas, a researcher in public policy, said.

Treviño said the company asked for more time to address all issues.

The county says Saronic Technologies is expected to create 10,000 permanent jobs within the first 10 years of operation.

According to commissioners court documents, the estimated capital improvement cost for the project is $3.2 billion.

"The biggest consideration here, in addition to obviously receiving property taxes down the road, is those 10,000 local jobs and the opening up of new industry that right now we're not involved in, which is obviously shipbuilding and potential national defense," Treviño said.

Commissioners are expected to make their decision on the tax break on June 2, 2026.

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