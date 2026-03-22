OFFICIAL: Kahil Fennell out as the UTRGV Men's Basketball head coach, Washington enters the transfer portal

UTRGV Men's basketball head coach Kahil Fennell is leaving to become the head coach of the Western Michigan Broncos.

UTRGV Athletics confirmed this in an official statement.

“I want to extend my personal thanks to Coach Fennell and his family for their efforts in creating a winner over the past two seasons,” Director of Athletics Chasse Conque said. “After 35 wins in two years, including 19 this season, I am proud of what we accomplished together. The success we have built here at UTRGV is being recognized nationally. While we are disappointed to see him go, we are grateful for his many contributions and confident in the foundation we have established and the direction of our program."

In just two years at the helm Fennell led the team to a 35-29 overall record. Year two being the winningest season since the 2018-2019 season.

“I just want to thank Chasse Conque and Dr. Bailey for their belief in me to bring me on board two years ago,” Kahil Fennell said “My experience at UTRGV was an incredible one. I’m incredibly grateful for the people who made it special, not the least of which were the players, the administration, and the fans at UTRGV.”