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High school soccer Boys & Girls Area round schedule

High school soccer Boys & Girls Area round schedule
3 hours 59 minutes 6 seconds ago Sunday, March 22 2026 Mar 22, 2026 March 22, 2026 11:32 PM March 22, 2026 in Sports

High school soccer Boys & Girls Area round schedule

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