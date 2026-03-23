High school soccer Boys & Girls Area round schedule
High school soccer Boys & Girls Area round schedule
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Sports Video
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High school soccer Boys & Girls Area round schedule
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IDEA Pharr completes the comeback in extra time to advance to the...
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OFFICIAL: Kahil Fennell out as the UTRGV Men's Basketball head coach, Washington...
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UTRGV MBB head coach Kahil Fennell reportedly leaving for Western Michigan job
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RGV high school soccer bi-district playoff highlights and scores