Los Fresnos police report lower crash numbers during Spring Break compared to last year

Channel 5 News received a first look at new data on DWIs and crash reports over Spring Break. Police are comparing this year's data to last year's.

According to the Los Fresnos Police Department, there were some positives from the data, but also some new alarming trends.

Los Fresnos police are breaking down what they saw on the roads during Spring Break. Those numbers actually show a decrease in crashes and DWI arrests. Officers believe that drop may be linked to an increase in law enforcement presence.

During Spring Break, Los Fresnos police responded to 14 crashes compared to 21 crashes last year.

Most of the ones this year were minor fender benders happening in heavy, stop-and-go traffic heading to South Padre Island. Police said most were not alcohol-related.

Assistant Police Chief Juan Rodriguez believes that's due in part to a stronger police presence on the road.

"We normally have three guys working throughout shifts, but now we boost up the manpower, so you're looking at a potential six to seven officers on patrol itself," Rodriguez said.

Despite the heavy traffic, police say there were no fatal crashes reported in Los Fresnos during Spring Break.

Rodriguez also believes more people are using ride share apps, like Uber, to get a safe ride home.

He said although crashes and DWI arrests were down, they did see an increase in drugs, such as marijuana and THC, among minors.