Cameron County adds second paving crew to fix roads faster

Cameron County added a second paving crew to fix roads faster across the area.

The new crew will help cut down the time it takes to repave county roads from 14 or 15 years to around 10 years, according to Cameron County Public Works Director and Road Engineer Carlos Sanchez.

Landrum Road near San Benito is now a top priority for the newly added crew. The road is uneven, cracked and covered in potholes.

"It has taken a toll on a lot of the vehicles that are coming by here," Robert Benavides said.

Benavides lives in Cameron County and has watched the road get worse over the last 20 years.

"I welcome that if they can move us up to their top of their list because this would be a big improvement," Benavides said.

The second crew will focus on six roads in the precinct three area first. After those projects wrap up, the crew will be reassigned to other parts of the county.

"So that the same amount of production and the same amount of roads are being seen in precinct four, we'll be doing the same thing in precinct three," Sanchez said.

County crews can currently pave up to 38 miles per year. With the second crew, they estimate they'll be able to pave up to 50 miles.

"Because precinct four just up ahead a few lots down has been paved for many, many years and it seems precinct three hasn't done anything to keep up their maintaining of this road," Benavides said.

The county needs to hire 12 people to join the second paving crew. A total of $7.5 million was allocated to put the crew together, which will cover personnel costs, equipment and material.

Roads are expected to see upgrades in the next four to six months.

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