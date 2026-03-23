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IDEA Pharr completes the comeback in extra time to advance to the area round

IDEA Pharr completes the comeback in extra time to advance to the area round
4 hours 4 minutes 13 seconds ago Sunday, March 22 2026 Mar 22, 2026 March 22, 2026 11:28 PM March 22, 2026 in Sports

Highlights from the high school boys soccer Bi-District matchup between Idea Pharr and Santa Gertrudis.

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