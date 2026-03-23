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Monday, March 23, 2026: Breezy and warm, temps in the 90s

Monday, March 23, 2026: Breezy and warm, temps in the 90s
56 minutes 4 seconds ago Monday, March 23 2026 Mar 23, 2026 March 23, 2026 7:37 AM March 23, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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