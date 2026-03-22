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RGV high school soccer bi-district playoff highlights and scores

RGV high school soccer bi-district playoff highlights and scores
1 day 16 hours 7 minutes ago Friday, March 20 2026 Mar 20, 2026 March 20, 2026 9:50 PM March 20, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

RGV SOCCER PLAYOFFS

Friday, March 20th

BOYS BI-DISTRICT ROUND

San Benito 3, Weslaco 1

Brownsville Rivera 4, PSJA North 3

Progreso 2, Brownsville IDEA Riverview 0

Valley View 5, Calallen 0

GIRLS BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Weslaco 5, San Benito 0

McAllen 2, Harlingen South 1

McAllen Memorial 9, Donna 1

Brownsville Rivera 2, Edinburg Vela 0

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