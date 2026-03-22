RGV high school soccer bi-district playoff highlights and scores
RGV SOCCER PLAYOFFS
Friday, March 20th
BOYS BI-DISTRICT ROUND
San Benito 3, Weslaco 1
Brownsville Rivera 4, PSJA North 3
Progreso 2, Brownsville IDEA Riverview 0
Valley View 5, Calallen 0
GIRLS BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Weslaco 5, San Benito 0
McAllen 2, Harlingen South 1
McAllen Memorial 9, Donna 1
Brownsville Rivera 2, Edinburg Vela 0
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RGV high school soccer bi-district playoff highlights and scores
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