UTRGV MBB head coach Kahil Fennell reportedly leaving for Western Michigan job
UTRGV men’s basketball head coach Kahil Fennell is expected to be hired for the same role at Western Michigan University, according to reports from ESPN.
Fennell spent two seasons with the Vaqueros, leading the team to one of the best seasons in program history this past year. UTRGV finished third in the conference, with the program recording a second consecutive winning season for the first time since 1990.
Fennell also helped lead the Vaqueros to the semifinal round of the Southland Conference tournament, where they took eventual three-peat conference champion McNeese to triple overtime. UTRGV’s two All-Conference players fouled out in the game prior to the third overtime.
UTRGV has yet to issue any statement on the reports of Fennell’s departure.
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