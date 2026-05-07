Free career training program opens for farmworkers

Farmworkers in the area can now get free career training through a partnership between Workforce Solutions and the MET Program.

The program offers training in cattle ranching and agriculture for seasonal and migrant workers. It also gives participants a chance to earn a Class A or Class B commercial driver's license.

Courses combine online learning with hands-on driving experience. Similar training can cost between $4,000 and $7,000 out of pocket.

"Bring the students to us. We get them trained up and then they get back out into the workforce with a new skill that's right now in high demand," Hammer Down CDL School Marketing and Enrollments Specialist Angela Torres said.

The program is funded through the National Farmworker Jobs Program. Students who complete the program receive certificates and transcripts.

Classes are offered in the morning and evening. Applications are now open, though some requirements apply.