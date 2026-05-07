Three Villanueva sisters on McAllen High softball team help lead program to historic season

“I had two sisters one time, but I’ve never even like playing, I’ve never seen where there’s three sisters on a team, so it is very special," says McAllen High head softball coach, Stephanie Cantu.

It's not uncommon for siblings to share the field in high school sports. But three siblings all on the same varsity team, one that's advanced further in the playoffs than any softball team in school history, isn't so common. The Villanueva sisters, Eliana, Diana, and Ariana are making it happen.

“I always like to see when a team realizes that there’s three of us here, because like me and Ellie are back-to-back in the lineup and Diana is the lead off. I love to see when a team realizes oh there’s three of them there," says Ariana Villanueva, McAllen High freshman utility player.

The sisters are making history together. The McAllen high softball team is headed to the regional semifinals for the first time in school history.

Eliana Villanueva, McAllen High sophomore utility player said, “playing with my sister because she is a senior, I really want to go far because like we have a bunch of seniors on the team and I feel like we have to play really hard because there’s so much potential."

“It feels amazing especially to do it with them, not everyone gets to say they have a sister on the team let alone two, so it feels really nice, just to have at least my last year make all these memories and cherish it because we’re going so far," said Diana Villanueva, McAllen High senior second baseman.

"For me it’s very exciting because it’s my first high school year," Ariana said. "I also get to make history with my sisters and then with other girls on the team and we all get to experience it together.”

The girls have always done everything together, but playing softball has always been their favorite thing to do.

Diana says, “I started when I was 6, my dad put me in it and it's kind of just like went from there and then they followed in."

With Ariana making the team as a freshman this year, that gave all three the chance to take the field as a Lady Bulldogs together.

“I came in very excited because I know I would have a year with them 2 and then Ellie the rest of my high school career would be with Ellie," Ariana said.

With Diana graduating this year, it'll be the Villanueva sisters last time with all three of them playing together. They'll cherish the time they've spent this season making history and creating memories, as a family.

Diana explains, “The fact that I’ve always have them, even if we’re fighting or laughing, like we’ll get over it in the next minute and like our dynamic never changes and I’m really glad I have them."