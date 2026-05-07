Nikki Rowe's soccer star Jose Rene Martinez signs with Our Lady of the Lake

Nikki Rowe senior forward Jose Rene Martinez will continue playing soccer after signing his letter of intent to Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio.

Martinez was named Newcomer of the Year during his freshman season with the Warriors. This past season, he was an All-District selection.

"This is something that I wanted to achieve by the end of the four years, be able to go to a college and continue my soccer career," Martinez said. "Our Lady of the Lake was one of the best matches that I found. The coach and the team, I really felt like that was the place for me."