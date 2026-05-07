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Tim Smith takes us inside a hurricane recon plane

Tim Smith takes us inside a hurricane recon plane
2 hours 20 minutes 9 seconds ago Thursday, May 07 2026 May 7, 2026 May 07, 2026 2:16 PM May 07, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

Hurricane season starts in less than a month, and the First Warn 5 Weather Team is busy getting you storm-ready.

Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith met with hurricane hunters in Lake Charles, Louisiana, during a hurricane awareness tour.

Watch the video above to see Tim Smith take us inside a hurricane recon plane, the plane that flies into storms and hurricanes to collect data. 

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