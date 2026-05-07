Tim Smith takes us inside a hurricane recon plane
Hurricane season starts in less than a month, and the First Warn 5 Weather Team is busy getting you storm-ready.
Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith met with hurricane hunters in Lake Charles, Louisiana, during a hurricane awareness tour.
Watch the video above to see Tim Smith take us inside a hurricane recon plane, the plane that flies into storms and hurricanes to collect data.
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