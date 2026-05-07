Valley group working with schools to fill construction worker shortage caused by ICE arrests

ICE arrests at construction sites are still affecting the Rio Grande Valley workforce, according to a local development organization.

RGV LEAD Executive Director Maricela De Leon said the arrests, which started a year ago, continue to impact the group's work today. She said people were concerned about worker shortages.

"We went ahead and said we offer a solution," De Leon said.

RGV LEAD said it is working with area school districts to bring students to actual construction sites. For the past year, the group has been taking high school students into the field to learn about trades available in construction.

"We have a pipeline in place with our students, and we want to make sure we are engaging them to have hands-on experience with what is going on in the world," De Leon said.

The group expects to expand those visits during the next school year.

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