Updated Alamo ordinance sets new speed limit hours near two schools

Drivers in Alamo will have to slow down near two schools under an updated city ordinance.

The updated ordinance provides new school zone hours near PSJA Memorial High School and McKeever Elementary. Both schools sit near Ridge and Alamo roads, an area officials say sees heavy traffic.

The new school zone hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Drivers who exceed the speed limit will receive a ticket.

"Here in this general area, it's a very busy area, and we want our residents to abide by the speed limits," Alamo Mayor J.R. Garza said. "We want to make sure the city of Alamo is updating its ordinances as we continue to grow."

More police officers will also be present at both schools.