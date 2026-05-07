Man killed in Edinburg officer-involved shooting identified

An 81-year-old man was identified as the suspect killed in a Wednesday officer-involved shooting in Edinburg.

Steven Orth was fatally shot after pointing a firearm at police officers, a city spokesperson said in a news release.

As previously reported, Orth had called police on Wednesday afternoon after confronting irrigation workers conducting routine work on a canal at the 2500 block of Sprague Street.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Elderly Edinburg man killed in officer-involved shooting

In a news conference that happened after the incident, Edinburg Police Chief Jaime Ayala said the man, now identified as Orth, lived nearby and became upset at the workers and demanded they leave the area.

Orth insisted to responding police officers that the workers leave, and said “he would retrieve a firearm if his demands were not met,” according to Ayala.

Orth removed a pistol from his waistband and raised the firearm at the direction of officers, triggering the deadly officer-involved shooting, Ayala said.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting. Additional details were not provided.