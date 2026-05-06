Elderly Edinburg man killed in officer-involved shooting

KRGV photo

A suspect described as an elderly homeowner is dead after pointing a firearm at police officers, Edinburg Police Chief Jaime Ayala announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers discharged their firearms at the suspect in response, killing the unidentified man, Ayala said during a press conference.

According to Ayala, the homeowner had called police after confronting irrigation workers conducting routine work on a canal at the 2500 block of Sprague Street.

The man lived nearby and became upset at the workers and demanded they leave the area, Ayala said.

The homeowner insisted to responding police officers that the workers leave, and said “he would retrieve a firearm if his demands were not met,” according to Ayala.

The homeowner removed a pistol from his waistband and raised the firearm at the direction of officers, triggering the deadly officer-involved shooting, Ayala said.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Texas Rangers will investigate the shooting, while the police department's internal affairs unit will conduct an internal review of the shooting.

The officers were safe and uninjured, Ayala added.