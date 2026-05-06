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Juvenile in custody following 'concerning comment’ involving McAllen ISD middle school

Juvenile in custody following 'concerning comment’ involving McAllen ISD middle school
1 hour 25 minutes 18 seconds ago Wednesday, May 06 2026 May 6, 2026 May 06, 2026 11:44 AM May 06, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV
KRGV file photo

A juvenile was placed in police custody after making a "concerning comment" on social media regarding Morris Middle School, according to a spokesperson for McAllen ISD.

According to the district, the juvenile was identified and placed in custody in less than one hour by the McAllen ISD Police Department.

“Messages about the incident were shared with school parents and staff. Out of an abundance of caution, additional officers will be at the campus today,” the district said.

Channel 5 News asked the district for additional details, including what the "concerning comment" entailed, but was told the information provided was all that was available. 

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