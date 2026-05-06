Firefighters charged in road rage incident near Edinburg, sheriff's office says

Mark Quintanilla and Jessica Quintanilla. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail

A Mission firefighter and her husband, identified as a deputy chief for the Edinburg Fire Department, are facing charges after allegedly pulling a gun on another driver near Edinburg, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

Mark Quintanilla, 39, and Jessica Quintanilla, 38, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the investigation.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office identified the couple as firefighters for the cities of Edinburg and Mission, respectively.

According to a news release, the confrontation happened around 11:51 a.m. on Sunday, April 26, in the 6100 block of Barb Mar Lane in rural Edinburg.

According to investigators, the victims were driving east on Ingle Road from Barb Mar Lane when they crossed paths with the suspects.

“According to the victims, Mark Quintanilla drove past their vehicle, made an obscene gesture, and then turned around and aggressively stopped in front of them, blocking their exit,” the news release stated.

The victims told deputies that Mark then got out of his vehicle holding a handgun and yelled at the driver to get out. Jessica then got out of the passenger side, and Mark handed her the handgun, which she placed in her waistband.

“Jessica made threatening remarks while reaching toward her waistband, causing them to fear for their lives,” according to the release.

During the investigation, Mark told investigators he pursued the victims, leading to a verbal confrontation. He also said he had two handguns in his vehicle's glove compartment, and Jessica confirmed she had a firearm in her waistband and that Mark had handed it to her during the confrontation.

Hidalgo County jail records show the suspects were booked into the Hidalgo County jail on Monday and released that same day on a $5,000 bond.

A spokesperson for the city of Mission said Jessica "was indefinitely suspended following an arrest by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.”

A spokesperson for the city of Edinburg identified Mark as a deputy chief for the Edinburg Fire Department.

"We are aware of the ongoing investigation involving a deputy chief. The department is actively reviewing the situation and will determine appropriate next steps based on the findings," the spokesperson said.

The investigation is ongoing. Those with any information are urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.