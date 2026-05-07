Los Fresnos athletes sign with Mary Hardin-Baylor, Texas A&M-Kingsville and UTSA

Three Los Fresnos student-athletes signed to continue their careers at the college level Wednesday evening.

Juan Sanchez signed to play football at Mary Hardin-Baylor, Laylah Galvan signed with Texas A&M-Kingsville and Thomas Tamayo signed with UTSA.

Sanchez, a defensive standout, helped lead Los Fresnos to back-to-back district titles.

"To me and my family this means a lot since I am going to be the first athlete to go on to the next level in the family playing sports," Sanchez said. "So, it's very special."

Galvan is a track and field star and regional qualifier.

"It means a lot to me," Galvan said of her signing. "A lot of dedication, sacrifices especially. I was a little kid, I used to want to run around and stuff like that and I think I realized I can when I started winning and competing and stuff like that."

Tamayo was a first-team all-district selection in cross country.

"It means a lot really, Tamayo said. "I spend a lot of hard work, time dedication, a lot of blood sweat and tears for this sport. To be able to be here for this moment, having everything built up for the last four years come down to this moment is just really exciting and I'm just really blessed and grateful to be here."